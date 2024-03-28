Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $450,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CSGP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.84. 667,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

