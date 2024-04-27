Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

