O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 284 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after purchasing an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $415.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.