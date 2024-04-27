Anfield Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 371,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

