Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 34,544 Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:NETL opened at $22.44 on Friday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

