Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $231.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.42. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

