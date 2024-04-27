O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 2.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $3,343,075.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $3,343,075.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,859 shares of company stock worth $27,269,699. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

