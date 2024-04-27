O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 3.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 579,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $70,066,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $135.70 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.51.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

