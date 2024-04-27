WD Rutherford LLC Sells 68 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 139,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,420,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $925.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $943.67 and a 200 day moving average of $809.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $493.42 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

