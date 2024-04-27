Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,894 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $17.29 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $190.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

