Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 65,307 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,307 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after acquiring an additional 148,231 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 981,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 205,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 199,059 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

