O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,312,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after purchasing an additional 645,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $733.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.06. The company has a market capitalization of $696.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $380.77 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

