Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after buying an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

