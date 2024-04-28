Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WES shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

WES traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 702,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

