Mark Cooper Sells 24,543 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Mark Cooper sold 24,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total transaction of C$1,721,482.83.

Shares of CCL.B stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$69.50. 17,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,571. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.62. The company has a market cap of C$11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CCL.B has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

