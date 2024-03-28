Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.18

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 75631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Get Pearson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pearson

Pearson Trading Up 0.8 %

Pearson Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 379.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 559,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5,388.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 472,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Pearson by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 404,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.