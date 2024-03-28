ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Down 96.3% in March

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.12% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

