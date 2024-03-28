Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.52 and a 1 year high of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.28.

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

