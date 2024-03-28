Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Buys Shares of 4,840 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.