Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,056,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.71. 645,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,630. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

