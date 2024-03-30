Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,973,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 11,475,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.7 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,097. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

