Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,973,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 11,475,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.7 days.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,097. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
