Craig Hallum Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $36.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMTC. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $28.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. Semtech has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

