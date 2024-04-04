Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after buying an additional 85,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $351.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

