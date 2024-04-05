Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $120,456,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,021,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Catalent by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,427,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,641,000 after buying an additional 2,408,236 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

