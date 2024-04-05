Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $208,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 443,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.34. The company had a trading volume of 380,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,840. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

