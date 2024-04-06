Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWK. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.51) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($58.93) to GBX 4,921 ($61.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.30).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 4,105 ($51.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,746.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,956 ($37.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,210 ($52.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,033.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,834.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($52.52), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($21,009.29). In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.34), for a total transaction of £54,397 ($68,286.47). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($52.52), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,009.29). Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

