Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price at $12.76

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.76.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 374,935 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 63.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,172,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,899 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,014,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 113,417 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Azul by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 775,936 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZUL opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.85. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

