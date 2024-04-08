Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price at $12.76

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.76.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
AZUL opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.85. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.
