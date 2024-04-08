Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.36

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
