PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAR Technology

Insider Activity at PAR Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $76,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

PAR opened at $43.43 on Monday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.