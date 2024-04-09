Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $349.14. The company had a trading volume of 522,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,508. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

