The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Down 0.7%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $407.05 and last traded at $407.74. Approximately 271,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,250,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 551.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 242,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,498,000 after buying an additional 205,709 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

