Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Avion Wealth increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE IBM traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.27. 3,547,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,920. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

