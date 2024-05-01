Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $159.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Shares of EL stock traded down $22.22 on Wednesday, reaching $124.49. 6,507,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $246.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

