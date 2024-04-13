Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,928 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $782,000.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,786 shares of company stock worth $20,096,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $140.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

