2,772 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,171 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 22,896.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 239,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $4.78 on Friday, hitting $263.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.11 and its 200-day moving average is $261.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,691 shares of company stock worth $102,897,729 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

