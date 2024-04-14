Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 266 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. 9,039,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,494,934. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

