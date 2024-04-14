NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 42,115 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $92,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE remained flat at $92.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,905,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. The company has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

