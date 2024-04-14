Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.59.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.