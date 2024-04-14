Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,153,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,153,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alarm.com by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 219,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.