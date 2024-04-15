Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,506,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,500,000 after buying an additional 130,141 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,587. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.