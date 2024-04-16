Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 161.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.60. 965,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

