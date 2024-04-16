Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Shares of FI opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

