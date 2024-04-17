Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) versus Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Head to Head Survey

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) and Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Africa Oil and Gulf Keystone Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gulf Keystone Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Oil N/A N/A $87.10 million $0.18 9.92 Gulf Keystone Petroleum N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -34.87

This table compares Africa Oil and Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Africa Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Africa Oil and Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Oil N/A 16.19% 15.10% Gulf Keystone Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Africa Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Africa Oil beats Gulf Keystone Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Africa Oil

(Get Free Report)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.