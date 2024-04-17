Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Reduced by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.