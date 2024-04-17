Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.78. 1,773,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.81 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

