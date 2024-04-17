Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 16,420 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,228,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,786,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,890 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DJD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

