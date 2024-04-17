Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Down 9.9% in March

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee Stock Performance

Coffee stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on JVA

Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.