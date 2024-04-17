First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after buying an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after buying an additional 510,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,747,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.69. 37,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

