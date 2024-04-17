Goodman Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,920 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 82,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

