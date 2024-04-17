Guidance Point Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

